Rod Stewart cancels and reschedules more shows as he continues to battle the flu

Rod Stewart continues to battle health issues.

After coming down with the flu, Stewart had to scrap two shows of his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: One was rescheduled and the other was canceled. Now, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced that his illness has further impacted his tour schedule.

"I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu," Stewart shared on Instagram. "So sorry my friends. I am devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans."

He added, "I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon."

Canceled shows include his next three concerts at The Colosseum -- June 7, 9, and 10 -- as well as his June 14 show in Stateline, Nevada. He also moving his June 12 show in Rancho Mirage, California to Sept. 20, and his June 15 Paso Robles, California show to Sept. 21.

Stewart is set to return to the stage to play the Legends slot June 29 at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival. His tour returns to the U.S. on July 5 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

