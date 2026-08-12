Rod Stewart cancels tour after undergoing routine heart procedure

Rod Stewart performs during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8, 2025 in London, England. (Jack Taylor/Wpa Pool/Getty Images)

Sir Rod Stewart is on the mend after undergoing a routine heart procedure.

A statement shared Tuesday on his official Instagram account said he has "successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure," adding that he's canceling several dates on his current tour to recuperate.

"Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities," the statement said. "On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage."

The statement continued, "Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates."

The statement ended by saying that information about the affected performances will be shared by promoters and venues.

Rod later gave fans an update on his health in a message on his Instagram Story.

"I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend," he wrote. "I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me."

"I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again," he added.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, a stent is a small mesh tube used to widen and hold open passages in the body. It is most often used to treat narrowing of the coronary arteries, which "provide the heart with oxygen-rich blood."

The NHLBI adds that the most common type of stents are used in the coronary arteries. Doctors may recommend a stent to support a narrow or weak artery or airway.

Following a stent procedure, patients may resume normal physical activity when doctors give the green light. Doctors will require patients to take medicine.

Stewart was currently on his One Last Time Tour, which was slated to wrap in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 15.

He was also slated to perform several shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, starting on Aug. 18, and had 2026 dates booked through Sept. 13.

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