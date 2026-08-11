Rod Stewart cancels another show following ‘minor medical procedure’

Rod Stewart performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Rod Stewart’s tour continues to be affected by an undisclosed health issue.

After postponing his Sunday night show at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati due to a “minor medical procedure that required prompt attention,” Stewart's now canceled his upcoming concert in Cleveland.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was due to headline Rocket Arena on Tuesday night, but a post on the venue's website reveals it is no longer happening.

“Following a period of monitoring, doctors have advised Rod Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours. As a result, his performance tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 11 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland has been cancelled,” reads the post. “Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding. He looks forward to returning to the stage soon.”

Refunds will be given out to ticket holders.

Stewart is currently on his One Last Time tour, with the next show scheduled for Friday at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. After a show Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, he returns to Las Vegas for shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting Aug. 18.

A complete list of dates can be found at RodStewart.com.

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