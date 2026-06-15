Rod Stewart angers fans with World Cup trip hours after canceling San Diego concert

Rod Stewart canceled his show in San Diego, California, on June 12 due to illness — which is why fans weren't happy to see him flying to the World Cup in Boston less than 24 hours later.

According to SanDiegoVille.com, the show was scrapped the day of the event. A statement by Rod's team and Live Nation said he was suffering from an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis. While his reps said that he had traveled to the venue in hopes of performing, Rod himself posted an update on his Instagram Story less than an hour before the show was going to start.

"Following treatment, I'm feeling much better, but my voice is not," he wrote. "I'm very disappointed and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn't possible."

Hours later, Rod posted a video of himself flying to Boston with his sons Liam and Alastair Stewart to catch Scotland play in the World Cup. As he explained that he had attended six World Cups while his sons had never been to one, he sounded somewhat congested but was still able to talk.

One fan commented, "Hard to believe you really had laryngitis! You sound like you have a voice to me! i used to really like you, but when I say I lost a little respect, I mean a LOT of respect!"

Another wrote, "This feels rather disingenuous, especially after your cancellation last night. Too ill to perform but okay to fly across the country for soccer?"

A third fan added that the situation seemed "tone deaf," and his video "comes across as incredibly dismissive of the fans who support your career." After one angry fan expressed their disappointment, they added, "You suck."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.