Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King gives a thrilled Gracie Abrams the thumbs-up

While performing at the Vogue World event in LA Sunday, Gracie Abrams sang a cover of "I Feel the Earth Move," the 1971 #1 hit by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King, which segued into her own hit "That's So True." And Gracie was thrilled when Carole gave her the thumbs-up.

On her Instagram Story, Carole posted Gracie's performance and captioned it, "We love this!!" Gracie then reposted Carole's post and comments on her own Story and captioned it, "Oh. My. God."

An interview with Gracie is now available on Apple Music 1, ahead of her Apple Music Live concert recorded at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which streams Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

In the interview, she says of performing songs like "That's So True" at her concerts, "I think it's pretty important to remember that I may have written a song that we're all singing, but that song is no longer about me at all as soon as we're all there."

