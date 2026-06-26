Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opens new Taylor Swift display

Taylor Swift is heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

No, she's not being inducted -- yet -- but there's a new display dedicated to her at the Cleveland, Ohio, landmark. It's based around her video for "The Fate of Ophelia," an elaborate production that featured her wearing many different looks that reflect multiple historical periods, from the 1800s to today.

The display, located on level 5 as part of the "Legends of Rock" exhibit, includes Taylor's swimming costume and long beaded gown from the clip, as well as some props and costumes worn by the dancers in the video.

Plus, another Taylor Swift Fan Day at the museum is in the works for a future date. There have been two so far.

Taylor, who inducted Carole King into the Hall in 2021, won't be eligible for induction herself for another five years, since the earliest you can be inducted is 25 years after the release of your first single. Taylor just celebrated the 20th anniversary of that first single, "Tim McGraw," so 2031 is the magic year.

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