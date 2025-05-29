On the Road Again: Shawn Mendes announces new tour

After performing in South America and Puerto Rico earlier this year, Shawn Mendes has announced the On the Road Again world tour, which begins in August.

Ahead of the first official date Aug. 5 in Poland, Shawn will make a stop at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo on Aug. 2. The festival was founded by Dua Lipa and her father; she'll be performing as well.

The tour will feature Shawn marking 10 years since his debut album with a career-spanning set featuring all his biggest hits from the past decade.

Shawn says in a statement, "I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows. It’s an honor and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love.”

The North American dates start Sept. 25 in Boston and will include stops in Toronto, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Opening those shows will be Eddie Benjamin, who Shawn calls an "unbelievably talented and humble human being & my brother."

Various presales start June 4 at 10 a.m. local time; the general sale begins June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Shawn did an intimate tour of smaller venues last fall, billed as For Friends and Family Only, to promote his most recent album, Shawn. Prior to that, he canceled his 2022 Wonder tour after just seven dates, announcing that he had to take care of his mental health.

