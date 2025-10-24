Richard Marx's new album, 'After Hours,' to feature Rod Stewart, Kenny G

We've got new details on Richard Marx's new album, After Hours.

The album is set to arrive Jan. 16, 2026, and will feature the new single "Big Band Boogie" featuring Kenny G, as well as the song "Young at Heart" featuring Rod Stewart. Other guest features on the album include Chris Botti, Randy Waldman, Tom Scott and Drea Tomè.

After Hours has 13 tracks total, blending songs from the Great American Songbook with original songs Richard wrote in that style. It includes the previously released "Magic Hour," which was co-written by Richard's wife, Daisy Fuentes.

"I never seriously considered doing a standards or covers album before because at heart, I am a songwriter, first and foremost," Richard says in a statement. "The challenge of writing songs as if I were pitching them to Frank Sinatra in 1948 really appealed to me. Creating these songs was more fun than I could've imagined, and singing them all live in the studio with the whole band, just like Frank and Dean used to do, was the thrill of a lifetime."

Richard's After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle New York City residency continues Friday and Saturday.

