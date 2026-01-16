Richard Marx releases Rod Stewart duet, new album 'After Hours'

If you miss hearing Rod Stewart sing the Great American Songbook, Richard Marx has got you.

Richard's just released his new album, After Hours, which is half standards and half originals written by him and inspired by standards. One of the guests on the record is Rod; they duet on the classic "Young at Heart," which was Rod's pick.

Richard says in a statement, "This time last year my wife Daisy [Fuentes] and I flew to London for Rod Stewart's surprise 80th birthday party. Rod and his wife Penny invited us to his home for dinner the next evening and we all had drinks prior at his local pub down the road."

"When I told him about my After Hours album, he immediately said, 'We should do a duet, Dickie.' I thought it might be the Guinness talking but the next day he texted me, 'I was serious about singing together. How about we do 'Young at Heart?'"

For Richard, singing with Rod was a bucket-list item. He tells People, "I'm a lifelong, massive Rod fan. I've seen him in concert more than anybody else." He adds, "The fact that I finally got to collaborate with my hero ... I adore him. I'm going on tour with him this year. He means so much to me."

Richard also credits Rod with helping to make standards accessible to modern listeners via his successful series of Great American Songbook albums. Other classics on the album include "Summer Wind," "The Way You Look Tonight" and "Fly Me to the Moon."

Chris Botti and Kenny G also appear on the album, as does John Stamos, who plays bongos on several songs.

