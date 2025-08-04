Richard Marx releases new single 'Magic Hour,' sets new album, NYC residency

Richard Marx has released a new single called "Magic Hour," and his co-writer on the track is someone near and dear to him: his wife, Daisy Fuentes.

Richard says he came up with the melody of the song, which has a Latin feel, but was stuck on the lyrics until he found himself in Australia with Daisy.

"The second day on the beach, I sang the melody to my wife ... and we started throwing out lines to each other," Richard recalls. "Within thirty minutes, the idea for ‘Magic Hour’ was born. Over martinis in the restaurant, we finished the lyrics.”

The song is from an upcoming project that Richard will preview at a residency he's doing in New York City in October. Called After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle, the series of shows runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 and will find Richard performing jazz classics, new songs and hits with a 24-piece orchestra. You can buy tickets via RosewoodHotels.com.

On Instagram, Richard explains that the project is an album called After Hours, which comprises his interpretations of standards from the Great American Songbook and original songs he wrote in that style. He writes, "It was the most exciting experience I've ever had making a record and I really hope you enjoy it." It's due in January.

Prior to the October residency, Richard has a handful of shows planned for August, September and early October. On Sept. 14, Richard will be performing at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum's Hall of Fame, and he'll also be formally inducted. Technically he was inducted in 2024, but the actual ceremony taking place that day will combine the 2024 and 2025 inductees.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.