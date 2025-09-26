Richard Marx releases new single, 'All I Ever Needed'

Richard Marx has released a new single that hearkens back to the days of Frank Sinatra.

Called "All I Ever Needed," the swingin' tune features instrumentation from trumpeter Chris Botti. It's part of Richard's upcoming project After Hours, which will include his versions of standards from the Great American Songbook and original songs written with that same feel.

Richard said in a statement that "All I Ever Needed" is the first song he wrote for the project. "I imagined being a songwriter for hire in 1949 and coming up with something Frank would've heard and said, 'I gotta record that,'" he explained. "It was the first piece of the wonderful puzzle that became the upcoming After Hours project."

This is the second song that Richard has released from the project, following the Latin-tinged "Magic Hour," which he co-wrote with his wife, Daisy Fuentes.

As previously reported, Richard will preview the project with the New York City residency After Hours: Confessions at Café Carlyle, which will feature Richard singing standards and originals accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra. The residency runs Oct. 21-25.

