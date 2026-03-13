Respect For The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

I’ve personally wondered just how, year after year, the Straz Center presents such an impressive Broadway Series. It’s simple. In the words of President and CEO Greg Holland “Tampa Bay is a recognized, strong entertainment market”. That adds up to knowing what shows will be a success here, what will increase Broadway Series season ticket subscriptions, and enable the Straz to continue to offer the wide range of community program they do.

I know you’ll love to hear what else Greg Holland had to say, and the podcast is right here. But more importantly, logging on to check out the upcoming 2026-2027 season with blockbusters like “Hamilton”, “Wicked”, and the coveted holiday presentation “Twas The Night Before...by Cirque du Soleil” arriving in November.

That’s just a taste of what will grace the stage - add to those shows the beloved “Jersey Boys”, “Buena Vista Social Club”, “Death Becomes Her”, “Boop! The Musical”, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”, and “Operation Mincemeat” A New Musical".

For season tickets just go to strazcenter.org or call the sales office at 1-813-229-7827. If you’re already a season ticket holder, your have to renew by April 19th to guarantee seats. If you just want to buy tickets for your favorite show, keep an eye and ear out for when those will become available.

