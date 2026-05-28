Report: Authorized TV series about Céline Dion's family in the works

Céline Dion attends the 'I Am: Celine Dion' New York special screening on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Céline Dion's forthcoming Paris residency has put her back in the spotlight, and now a TV drama about her formative years is in the works.

Deadline reports that the movie's working title is Growing Up Dion, and it has the support of Céline's family: Her brother Jacques Dion is producing it, and it's based on the book Dion, A Family Saga, written by her nephew Jimmy Dion.

The movie will cover Céline's childhood in Quebec and focus on the dynamics of the family: She was one of 14 children and had a close bond with her late mother, Thérèse Dion.

Deadline quotes Jacques Dion as saying, "This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing. We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are."

There is no word yet on casting. There have been two films about Céline; one of them, Aline, was a comedy loosely based on her life. The Tony-nominated Broadway musical Titanique also features a character named after and based on Céline.

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