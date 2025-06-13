'Remarkable' Gracie Abrams receives prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame Award at NYC gala

Gracie Abrams received the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala on June 12 in New York City. The award, created in 2004, is given to young songwriters “who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs."

The award was presented to her by her co-writer and co-producer, Aaron Dessner of The National, who called her "one of the greatest songwriters and musicians in the world today" and "one of the most gifted lyricists and melodic writers." After receiving the honor, Gracie sang her song "Free Now," from her album The Secret of Us.

While there were plenty of other young songwriters who made an impact over the past year, Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman and songwriter/producer Nile Rodgers told ABC Audio why Gracie was chosen.

"Have you heard her music?" he said. "I mean, she's remarkable. She's got a hell of a career in front of her. If she loves music the way it feels like she loves music, she gonna be in the game her whole life."

And Rodgers, who scored his own hits with the band Chic and also worked with Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Coldplay, Mick Jagger and dozens of others, believes he knows talent when he sees it.

"Her voice is special. Her lyrics are very special. And she just, she's got a vibe," Rodgers said of Gracie. "Y'know, it's interesting. When you meet artists that are that unique and that special, you can feel it."

Gracie, who's been teasing new music, has a run of European festival shows starting later this month.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.