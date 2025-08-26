Reactions to Taylor Swift's engagement, including from President Trump

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26, 2025, that they are engaged. (@taylorswift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has inspired quite the reaction. The singer turned off the comments section on the Instagram post announcing the news, which has already amassed more than 13 million likes, but that didn't stop friends and fans from sharing their support for the couple elsewhere.

Taylor's longtime BFF Abigail Berard reposted the couple's engagement announcement on her Instagram Story and wrote "This" with a heart emoji.

Sabrina Carpenter reposted the announcement on her Story and added a line of white hearts.

Avril Lavigne also shared the post on her Story and wrote, "Awww huge congratulations to @taylorswift and @killatrav," along with ring and heart emojis.

Benson Boone, who opened for Taylor last year, posted on Instagram about how excited he was about his concert in Chicago, but then added in the caption, "(Also wuuuuttttt Taylor Swift just got engaged)."

On X, the New Heights podcast took the engagement photo and photoshopped a shirtless, yelling Jason Kelce into the background. The caption: "This pretty much sums up everyone's reaction."

Travis' Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes reposted the couple's announcement to his Instagram Story alongside three heart emojis. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, wrote in a separate Instagram Story, "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

The official NFL X account also reacted, writing, "Congratulations to Travis and Taylor." And the official accounts of the NHL, SportsCenter, Barstool Sports, US Open Tennis and Bleacher Report also offered congratulations.

The Cleveland Guardians wrote on X, "Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out."

Even President Donald Trump had something to say. When asked by a reporter how he felt about the news, Trump, who famously wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," replied, "I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."

