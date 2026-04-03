RAYE's 'This Music May Contain Hope' is #1 in the UK

This music may be a #1 hit. RAYE's new album, This Music May Contain Hope, debuted atop the U.K.'s Official Album Chart.

The achievement marks the British singer's first #1 album in her home country. Her last album, My 21st Century Blues, peaked at #2 on the chart.

Earlier this year, the lead single off the new album, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” hit #1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.

Not only is RAYE topping the charts, she's inspiring rising artists. "Die on This Hill" singer Sienna Spiro tells Elle magazine she admires RAYE's vulnerability and creative approach.

“As I started working in the industry, she released that song ‘Ice Cream Man’ [about being sexually abused by a music producer],” Spiro says. “I, thank God, haven’t had any problems like that. But she talks about dark and scary things, and I look up to her using her voice.”

RAYE is currently on the U.S. leg of her THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC tour, which wraps up in LA on May 13. She'll open for Bruno Mars on his The Romantic Tour starting in August.

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