RAYE's already got her next album title, but won't start writing for it until *this* happens

RAYE's current album, This Music May Contain Hope, came out in March, but she's already planning her next record. She's even got the title, but the songs will have to wait a bit.

As Billboard reports, while doing a one-off show at New York's famed Blue Note jazz club, RAYE didn't perform her hit "Where Is My Husband!" because she said she woke up feeling too "single," so she didn't want to sing it. She then announced that the name of her third album will be And Then She Fell In Love, but added, "In protest ... I'm not writing a single song for this album until that moment finds me."

In other words, she doesn't want to write any songs until she falls in love.

"It's just gonna be 'love, love, love' and I'm excited for that time," she continued. "But it's not yet. I've also decided that I'm not gonna write a third album about 'this guy sucks,' 'this guy gave up on me' ... I'm done with that era! We're going to look forward to a nice, positive chapter."

She also advised fans, "Just do not date rappers. That’s what I’ll say to that. What a delusional person I was.”

RAYE will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala Thursday in New York. It's an award given to young songwriters who are making an impact with their work. At the same event, Taylor Swift, a past winner of the Starlight Award, is being inducted into the Hall of Fame, making her the first artist ever to receive both those honors.

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