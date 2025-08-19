Rachel Platten to celebrate 10th anniversary of 'Fight Song' with charity gig

When Rachel Platten released her breakthrough hit "Fight Song" in 2015, it became an anthem for cancer patients. So it's probably no surprise that to celebrate the song's 10th anniversary, Rachel will be raising money for the cause.

The Fight Song 10th Anniversary Show will take place Oct. 16 at New York City's Irving Plaza, where Rachel used to perform before she became famous. "That song really changed my life and impacted a lot of you, so I want to celebrate with all of you together," Rachel said in an Instagram video. She announced that 100% of the proceeds from the show will go to Susan G. Komen, which invests in breast cancer research, and provides support and resources for patients.

There's a presale going on now, which you can access on the Ticketmaster site by using the code CURE. Additional presales will run through the week; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

"Fight Song" became a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since gone on to sell more than 6 million copies in the U.S. It was used as a campaign song for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, and also won Rachel a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program for her rendition of the song on ABC's Good Morning America.

