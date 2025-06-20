'Proper rock song': Ed Sheeran drops 'Drive,' featuring John Mayer, Dave Grohl

Ed Sheeran has released "Drive," his contribution to the soundtrack of the upcoming Brad Pitt racing-themed film F1. There's also a video to go along with the rocking track, which features guitar by John Mayer and drums courtesy of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

"i knew that i wanted to make a proper rock song for [the movie], a proper driving song. something you'd wanna turn up to the fullest amount whilst driving," Ed writes on Instagram. He notes that he co-wrote the song with Mayer, among others, and that Grohl was "the final jigsaw pieces of the song."

"pure dream team for the genre of rock, and i really feel what we created fits the scene in the movie so well," he continues. "i LOVE making songs for movies, ever since i did 'I See Fire' for The Hobbit. it really lets me as a movie fan, behind the curtain, help create the perfect song for a scene in a movie."

In the video, Ed sings on a race track while Formula 1 cars whiz by him and fly through the air. At the end, he gets behind the wheel of what looks like a super-charged dune buggy, and drives through the desert and onto a beach.

"Movies and art are the only hobbies outside of music i really have, and i love my time at [F1 events] whenever i get to go play there. so this was like a match made in heaven," Ed writes. "i’m so honored to work with such great musicians on it, and hope you guys love the end result."

The movie and the soundtrack are both out June 27.

