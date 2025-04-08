'Prince Charming' Nick Jonas says his daughter 'loves' being in NYC for his Broadway run

Nick Jonas is starring on Broadway, and he's thrilled that his family is with him while he's doing it.

Nick, whose new musical The Last Five Years just opened on April 6, has been living in New York City with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their three-year-old daughter Malti Marie. He tells People that Malti "loves being in New York," adding "I think this time for us as a family has been wonderful."

"We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days," he notes. "And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice."

"We've been exploring a bit and keeping her active and busy," Nick says of how the three of them spend their downtime. "We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amidst our crazy schedules and it's been lovely."

And Malti is apparently old enough to understand what Daddy does, too. Nick shared a video ahead of hitting the red carpet at the show's opening night in which he said, "I was all dressed and ready and I was walking out the door and my daughter, in her Tinkerbell dress, looked at me and said, 'Oh wow. Goodbye, Prince Charming. Break a leg!'"

Almost the entire Jonas family turned out to support Nick at the show's opening, including brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie, Kevin's wife Danielle, Frankie's girlfriend Anna and the brothers' parents and grandmother.

