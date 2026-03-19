The Price of Fun

So much of what we plan to do this weekend will have to do with how much gas is in the tank - and how much time you might have to spend idling in traffic. So here we go, starting off with an event that’s going to affect traffic on 19 and Alt 19.

The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor is underway and will include a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice.

valspar

At Benchmark International Arena, it’s the first rounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament Friday and Sunday. USF is the American Conference Champs with their weekend win and will play #6 Louisville tonight. This may help, with HART expanding the Trolley service hours this coming Sunday. Streetcar hours during Men’s March Madness first and second rounds:

Thursday, March 19: 7:00 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, March 20: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 22: 8:30 a.m. – midnight (extended service)

There’s also this. Starting Friday, the Chasco Fiesta kicks off Saturday in Sims Park, New Port Richey. There’s plenty of fun for everyone, and for the schedule, check things out at chascofiesta.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials' warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (ME/Getty Images)

Oh yes...and did I mention Spring Break Traffic and a big show at the BayCare Sound colliding on Friday Night? Netflix is sounding better and better.

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