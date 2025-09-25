Prepping For Severe Weather

First things first. We’re fine right now. Gabrielle Humberto are off the east coast and staying out over open water. Now, the next named storm is Imelda and she could create problems along the east coast of the US. But it was one year ago this Friday that Hurricane Helene made landfall on the west coast of Florida near Perry in the Big Bend area. I actually was within walking distance of my studio, but the road leading out of my friends townhouse was flooded so badly even my guys here couldn’t reach me with their trucks. I was also in the area where the pumping station failed so there were three of us with no water, no flushing anything but we did have power. It took a couple of days for me to make it back here, and get back home.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: An American Flag is planted in the sand at Treasure Island as clean up from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues along the Gulf Coast on October 10, 2024 in Treasure Island, Florida.

But it’s also taken the last year for so much recovery work. Some lost everything, some are raising their home, and some are grateful for what they still have. The best advice is always to leave way ahead of time, pay attention to those evacuation orders, and never take chances. We can replace things, but not loved ones.

The Dove Hurricane Guide has what you need to know with our weather partners from WTVT Fox 13. I tend to overdo it, but then again I can also share with friends that need a helping hand. If you need a refresher, please click on that link so you can have it all ready to go.

