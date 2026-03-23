Posters in Paris possibly point to Céline Dion comeback

Céline Dion returned to public performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, and now she may be making a full-fledged comeback in the same city.

A series of posters has gone up around Paris, each with the title of one of Céline's songs, such as "The Power of Love" and "My Heart Will Go On." Meanwhile, the Canadian publication La Presse reported on Sunday that Céline will be doing a series of concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena, which holds 40,000 people.

Specifically, La Presse columnist Hugo Dumas wrote that he's been given "credible information" that the Canadian superstar will perform two concerts per week during September and October. Nothing has been confirmed, but Dumas notes that the arena's website doesn't list any shows at all for the fall season, indicating that dates might be "blocked out" for a special event.

Céline last performed a full concert on March 8, 2020; she was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned 2021 residency in Las Vegas never materialized due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, a rare condition that causes debilitating muscle spasms.

Dumas reported that he's been told the singer is "doing well and her illness is under control."

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