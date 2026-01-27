Post-surgery, Barry Manilow announces more 2026 tour dates

Barry Manilow isn't letting his health issues keep him from making the whole world sing.

The music legend has announced seven new arena dates for his 2026 tour. He'll perform in Long Island, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Portland, Maine; and in Albany and Buffalo, New York, from April 13 through April 22. These will be his final concerts in these areas.

A presale for those dates starts Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Barry has released a new video showing him doing a solo piano performance of his latest single, "Once Before I Go," at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has his long-running residency. He plans to put out more new music this year.

Barry's 2026 shows start Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida. They're scheduled through April 29 in Duluth, Georgia.

Barry announced in December that he'd been diagnosed with stage-one lung cancer; he's since undergone surgery and his team is optimistic.

