Post Malone takes legal action, asks judge to dismiss ex's custody petition

Post Malone wants his daughter to stay in Utah with him. He filed a motion on Monday to stop his ex Hee Sung "Jamie" Park from taking their 3-year-old daughter, who lives with Post in Utah part time, to live in LA with her.

In the motion, obtained by ABC News, the singer says that he and Jamie split in November 2024. Jamie moved to LA in January 2025, but Post claims she never told him she wanted their daughter, referred to as "DDP" in court documents, to move there with her permanently.

DDP has lived in Utah since she was 3 months old, the filing notes, and her nanny and doctor also live there, Post says. After Jamie moved to LA, she and Post agreed to share custody; they've been bringing DDP back and forth every two weeks.

However, when Post learned that Jamie was trying to convince a California court to legally change DDP's home state to California, in preparation for filing for permanent physical custody, he filed a paternity action to maintain custody of DDP in Utah.

A few days after Jamie was served with this action, she filed a petition to establish parental relationship in California, which Post is asking a judge to dismiss.

"I do not consent to DDP moving to California," Post states in his declaration. He adds, "Jamie is free to change her residence, but she is not entitled to unilaterally change DDP's home state." He also accuses Jamie of "lack of candor," "gamesmanship" and intentionally trying to "mislead the court."

A judge will consider Post's motion in July.

