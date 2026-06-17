Post Malone, Shaboozey, Noah Kahan to headline NBC's 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' special

This year isn't just the 250th birthday of America, it's also the 50th anniversary of NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special.

Performers at this year's event include Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton.

This year's fireworks display will feature more than 85,000 shells exploding over the lower parts of New York's East River and Hudson River, paired with a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge. It'll be set to a score that features a live performance from Alexia Jayy, who just won season 29 of The Voice.

The iconic show will air on Independence Day starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

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