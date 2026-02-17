Pitbull to attempt 'Guinness World Record' for most people wearing bald caps in a single place

Pitbull recently noticed that people of both sexes have been dressing up like him at his concerts, wearing suits and even bald caps. That has given a U.K. radio station an idea.

Greg James, one of the hosts on BBC Radio 1, asked the "Give Me Everything" singer whether he'd be okay with the station organizing a Guinness World Record attempt. The attempt would take place during his summer concert in London's Hyde Park for the most people wearing bald caps in one place.

Pitbull texted back and gave them the green light, adding, "Dale!"

Pitbull's Instagram feed has now officially announced the plan with a post and the caption, "Let's make history ... we're on a mission to secure a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and @pitbull needs YOU there in London's Hyde Park on Friday 10 July. Let's have a real good time! Dale."

One fan wrote, "oh its gonna be SO HARD to find your friends!" Another asked, "If I’m bald do I still wear the bald cap…"

Speaking to the New York Times last June about why they were wearing bald caps, one fan said, "As adults, you don't really have the chance to be silly and dress up as something ridiculous." Another told the Times, "We have adult money, and this is what this generation is choosing to spend it on."

