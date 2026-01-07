Pink says 'Try' hitting a billion streams is 'wild'

Pink's song "Try" came out in 2012, but it's just now joined the Billions Club on Spotify.

"A billion streams of Try. That's wild," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of scenes from the video shoot, plus award show and in-concert performances of the song.



"This song has always been my love letter to anyone who's ever risked their heart, got burned, and chose to live again anyway," she continued. "Thank you for being brave enough to try with me."

"Try," from Pink's 2012 album The Truth About Love, peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's writers, Michael Busbee and Ben West, initially hoped Kelly Clarkson or Daughtry would record the song; Adam Lambert recorded it, but Busbee felt he wasn't "the right fit."

