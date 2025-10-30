Pink receives Humanitarian Award for work fighting hunger

Pink isn't just a stadium-filling pop star — she's also a philanthropist and activist. At the annual Action Against Hunger Gala in New York City Tuesday, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award for her work supporting food security and health for children.

Speaking at the event, Pink said that to her, Action Against Hunger means "refusing to look away. Refusing to sit by. Refusing to believe that somebody else is going to jump at the chance and, refusing to believe that any child anywhere should go to bed hungry in a world that wastes so much."

Pink attended the event with husband Carey Hart, son Jameson Hart and daughter Willow Hart.

The gala raised more than $2 million for the charity's mission, including delivering assistance to the hardest-to-reach communities in conflict zones or those impacted by natural disasters.

