The Pink Palace Returns

The first time I drove past the iconic Don CeSar, my heart dropped. Would it open again after two hurricanes did so much damage? That answer is now yes.
A press release didn’t give an exact date, but it sounds like it will happen after March 31st. Like most hurricane-damaged businesses it may be a slow or soft opening. The pool and spa will be available to guests. But some of the restaurants and bars will have to operate on an adjusted schedule. But just the fact they’ve worked so hard to make this happen is great for tourism and jobs.
For more information on the opening, click here. And congratulations!
