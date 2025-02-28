The Pink Palace Returns

Hurricane Helene
Helene ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Neil (who did not want to provide their last name) visits the beach as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

The first time I drove past the iconic Don CeSar, my heart dropped. Would it open again after two hurricanes did so much damage? That answer is now yes.

The Don CeSar Beach Hotel in St. Peterburg, Fla., is rumored to be haunted by Thomas Rowe, the man who built it in the 1920s, among other frightening spirits.

A press release didn’t give an exact date, but it sounds like it will happen after March 31st. Like most hurricane-damaged businesses it may be a slow or soft opening. The pool and spa will be available to guests. But some of the restaurants and bars will have to operate on an adjusted schedule. But just the fact they’ve worked so hard to make this happen is great for tourism and jobs.

For more information on the opening, click here. And congratulations!

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!