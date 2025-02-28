The Pink Palace Returns

ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Neil (who did not want to provide their last name) visits the beach as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The first time I drove past the iconic Don CeSar, my heart dropped. Would it open again after two hurricanes did so much damage? That answer is now yes.

The Don CeSar Beach Hotel in St. Peterburg, Fla., is rumored to be haunted by Thomas Rowe, the man who built it in the 1920s, among other frightening spirits.

A press release didn’t give an exact date, but it sounds like it will happen after March 31st. Like most hurricane-damaged businesses it may be a slow or soft opening. The pool and spa will be available to guests. But some of the restaurants and bars will have to operate on an adjusted schedule. But just the fact they’ve worked so hard to make this happen is great for tourism and jobs.

For more information on the opening, click here. And congratulations!

