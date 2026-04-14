Pink drops more than $21 million on historic NYC home

Pink attends Apple's "All Of You" New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pink said recently that she'd moved her family from California to New York so her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, could study theater and pursue her dreams of being on Broadway. Now she's put down some serious roots in the Big Apple.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the singer has paid $21.5 million for a historic townhouse in New York's Greenwich Village, which originally was offered for sale in 2024 for $25 million. When it came back on the market in November at the "reduced" price, she purchased it a few months later, as per the Wall Street Journal.

The five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot home was built around 1849. It was once home to Daniel Chester French, the sculptor who designed the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Since Pink and her family hit town, she's guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show, with Willow in tow, and has been tapped to host the Tony Awards in June. Meanwhile, Willow has been going Broadway crazy. Her dad, Pink's husband Carey Hart, shared on Instagram that over spring break they saw five shows in four days, including Maybe Happy Ending, The Lost Boys, Dog Day Afternoon and Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

"I have a feeling I’m gonna be watching these shows with my lil girl on stage soon," Carey wrote. "You are gonna be a force on broadway, kiddo."

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