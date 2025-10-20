Pinellas People First Hurricane Recovery Program Opens Today

Hurricane Milton raged through Central Florida 1 year ago
By Ann Kelly

Over a year later, some Pinellas County residents still need help, and here’s where you might find it.

Applications for the Pinellas People First Hurricane Recovery Programs open today, Monday, Oct 20th. The money is coming from an $813 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 70% of the grant has to be spent on residents with low to moderate incomes.

Damage left behind after Hurricane Milton

Damage left behind after Hurricane Milton

If you qualify, Pinellas residents can call 727-606-3307, or go to recover.pinellas.gov or meet with a case manager at 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater or 5000 Park Street, Suite 4, St. Petersburg.

There will also be case managers stopping by community centers and other locations throughout the county at at pop-up sites Tuesdays and Thursdays in November and December. Check the county’s website for dates and locations, or text “RECOVER” to 888777 for updates.

