Pinellas People First Hurricane Recovery Program Opens Today

Over a year later, some Pinellas County residents still need help, and here’s where you might find it.

Applications for the Pinellas People First Hurricane Recovery Programs open today, Monday, Oct 20th. The money is coming from an $813 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 70% of the grant has to be spent on residents with low to moderate incomes.

Hurricane Milton recovery CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Cars are flooded in an apartment complex after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

If you qualify, Pinellas residents can call 727-606-3307, or go to recover.pinellas.gov or meet with a case manager at 2600 McCormick Drive, Suite 100, Clearwater or 5000 Park Street, Suite 4, St. Petersburg.

There will also be case managers stopping by community centers and other locations throughout the county at at pop-up sites Tuesdays and Thursdays in November and December. Check the county’s website for dates and locations, or text “RECOVER” to 888777 for updates.

