Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, Sade among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

He's been waiting for this moment for all his life: Phil Collins is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 were announced live Monday night on ABC's American Idol, and Phil's name was among the honorees. While he's already in the Hall as a member of Genesis, as a solo artist he's won multiple Grammys, an Oscar and two Golden Globe Awards. He'll now join his former bandmate Peter Gabriel as a two-time inductee.

Other inductees this year are Billy Idol, reunited British rockers Oasis, the late Luther Vandross, "Smooth Operator" group Sade, heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan, and pioneering post-punk acts Joy Division and New Order. Those bands are being inducted together, because New Order formed after the death of Joy Division lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980.

Artists who appeared on the ballot but failed to make the cut this year are Mariah Carey, Pink, New Edition, Shakira, The Black Crowes, INXS, Lauryn Hill, Melissa Etheridge and the late Jeff Buckley.

Those being inducted as recipients of the Early Influence Award include groundbreaking female rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, the late Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz and the late Gram Parsons, credited with pioneering country rock as a member of The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

The Musical Excellence Award inductees are four producers: Rick Rubin and the late Arif Mardin, Linda Creed and Jimmy Miller. The Ahmet Ertegun Award inductee is the late Ed Sullivan.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Nov. 14 in LA; it will air on Disney+ and ABC in December.

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