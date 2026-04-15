Phil Collins' children, including Lily Collins, congratulate him on Rock Hall induction

Phil Collins and Lily Collins attend the afterparty for the LA premiere of 'Mirror Mirror,' March 2012 in Hollywood. (Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

Some of Phil Collins' children, including two who are acclaimed actresses, have taken to Instagram to congratulate him on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, wrote on her Instagram Story, "You did it! Couldn't be more proud of you, Dad. What an incredible achievement and SO insanely deserved. Love you to the moon and back." Lily is Phil's daughter with his second wife, Jill Tavelman.

Meanwhile, Phil's other daughter, Canadian actress Joely Collins, wrote on Instagram, "So incredibly proud of you Dad for being inducted into the @rockhall. WAY TO GO!!!!! (Finally!)." Joely, who Phil legally adopted, is the daughter of his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli.

Phil's son Nic Collins, who took over drums for his father on the final Genesis tour, wrote on Instagram, "So proud of you dad. Incredibly deserved and long overdue. You're my hero!" Nic is Phil's son with his third wife, Orianne Cevey.

In the comments of Nic's post, Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, wrote, "Next to my Dad Phil is my Drum Hero . I’m so glad that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame." Lily added, "BEYOND."

On his Instagram Story, Nic's brother, Matthew Collins, posted a picture of Phil and wrote, "So proud of you."

In all, Phil has five children: Lily, Joely, Nic, Matthew and Simon Collins. Simon is the son of Phil and Andrea.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will be recorded for broadcast in December on ABC and Disney+.

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