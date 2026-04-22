Phil Collins to auction off personal archives for charity in November

Want to own some memorabilia from a newly-minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer? You'll get the chance when Phil Collins auctions off his personal archive this November in London for a good cause.

The archive has been donated by Phil and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman; the two share daughter Lily Collins of Emily In Paris fame. Proceeds will go to The King's Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III in 1976. Phil has been a supporter for years, back when it was known as The Prince's Trust.

Among the items on offer at The King's Trust 50thAnniversary Auction Featuring The Phil Collins Archive are: the outfit Phil wore onstage during Live Aid in 1985, when he became the only artist to perform at both the London and Philadelphia shows on the same day; the handwritten working lyrics for the Genesis hit "That's All;" the pinstripe suit he wore on Miami Vice in 1985; clothing worn during photo shoots, music videos and onstage; autographed drums and more more.

In a statement, Phil says, "I'm very proud to have been involved closely with The King's Trust for over 40 years and I hope we can raise a lot of money for the cause."

Jill adds, "Phil and I realized we had a treasure trove of items spanning the years 1980 to 1995, and that this would be the ideal opportunity to share them with fans who will become the caretakers of Phil’s memorabilia while helping support such a worthwhile cause."

You can see some of the items now on Instagram, and register for auction now at JuliensAuctions.com. It takes place Nov. 19.

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