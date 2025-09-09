Pentatonix's Scott Hoying talks new children's book & album, joining 'DWTS'

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix has got a lot going on at the moment: He was just announced as a contestant on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and he and his husband Mark Hoying just released their second children's book, Fa La La Family -- and a whole children's holiday album to go with it.

Scott tells ABC Audio that he and Mark wrote Fa La La Family over a year ago, but about a month ago, Mark suggested they do an album. The couple turned the book's text into a song, and then wrote and recorded the album, M.Y. F.A.M.I.L.Y., which features their pal Meghan Trainor.

"It came together quickly ... in, like, a magical way," Scott says -- and this is just the beginning.

"Every picture book we ever write will probably have a song that goes with it ... especially since picture books are so song-like," he says, comparing it to "like building our own little Marvel universe."

Fa La La Family shows families of all kinds and nationalities celebrating Christmas.

"You always hear people be like, 'Christmas isn't my favorite time of year because I don't get to go home to family,' or 'I was kicked out of the house' or 'I'm not close to my family,'" Scott says. "And we think ... the definition of family is just love." In fact, Scott and Mark are in the process of becoming parents themselves.

Meanwhile, Scott's getting ready to hit the ballroom Sept. 16. He says his Dancing with the Stars costumes are better than the giant sushi roll costume he wore when Pentatonix competed on The Masked Singer.

"I had to have two people help me walk if I ever had to go to the bathroom," he laughs. "...But now I get to wear a glittery, form-fitting suit, which is what I would wear every day!"

