Pentatonix's Scott Hoying reveals he and husband are expecting their first child

Scotty Hoying and husband Mark Manio Hoying on ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

On Tuesday night's edition of Dancing With the Stars, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying and his husband, Mark Manio Hoying, shared some exciting news: They're going to be parents.

During the video package that ran prior to Scott and partner Rylee Arnold's performance, Mark told Rylee, "We have one more piece of news for you: We're having a baby. Our surrogate is pregnant!" Scott said, "We're gonna be dads!"

“We’ve dreamed of this our whole lives,” Mark added. “Scott’s gonna be the best dad in the whole world.”

On the show, Scott dedicated his foxtrot to Mark and performed it to his own song, "Parallel."

After the show, Scott told ABC's Good Morning America, "It's gonna be the greatest joy of my life to raise a child with [Mark]."

Scott and Mark also posted a video on TikTok capturing the emotional moment when they learned of their impending fatherhood.

In September, Scott told ABC Audio of the duo's dream of becoming parents, saying, "It's a long journey, but we are closer than ever." Mark added, "We've wanted to start a family since the day we got married, over two years ago, but you know for some families it takes just a little longer and we're being patient."

Scott and Pentatonix will release their new album, Christmas in the City, on Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.