Pentatonix's Scott Hoying, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Two pop stars will be hitting the ballroom on ABC's Dancing with the Stars this year.

Scott Hoying from Pentatonix and Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony are both competing on season 34 of the show, which will debut live on ABC and Disney+ on Sept. 16 and stream the next day on Hulu.

Scott will be partnered with pro Rylee Arnold. On Instagram, he wrote, "I am SO excited I could SCREAM!! I've loved this show forever, and anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE to dance."

He adds that it's been an "actual DREAM" to dive into "intense training and learning intricate, gorgeous ballroom routines," adding, "It’s definitely new, daunting territory… I am SOOOOO READY!" He says he's "OBSESSED" with Rylee, and predicts that being on the show will be a "beautiful, unforgettable, healing, and special experience in every way."

As for Lauren, it appears that she was a late addition to the cast. On Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "found out I was going on a new adventure on MONDAY! Flew out to New York Tuesday morning." She's partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong, and she wrote, "I'm so incredibly excited to go on this journey with you ... LET'S DANCE!!"

Lauren recently showed off her dance moves onstage during the surprise Fifth Harmony reunion at the Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas.

Other stars dancing this season include Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, former teen stars Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel and comedian Andy Richter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.