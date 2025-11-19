Pentatonix helps the late Frank Sinatra extend his chart legacy

Thanks to green and red, Ol' Blue Eyes has just extended his Billboard chart record.

"I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," a holiday single that pairs new vocals from Pentatonix with unreleased vocals from the late Frank Sinatra, has debuted at #26 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. The song is from the new Pentatonix album, Christmas in the City.

The feat means that Sinatra, who died in 1998, has been on and off the Billboard charts for 85 years, starting from 1940 when he hit #1 with "I'll Never Smile Again."

In addition, thanks to this new duet, he appears on the Adult Contemporary chart for the first time since 1984.

In 2023, the Chairman of the Board hit #16 on the Hot 100 with "Jingle Bells." It was the first time he'd been in the top 20 on that chart since 1967.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.