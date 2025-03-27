Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to receive WhyHunger's Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be honored with the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award by the global nonprofit WhyHunger, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The award recognizes “philanthropic artists who have used their talent and global influence to inspire change and foster social justice.” It was named after the late singer/songwriter Harry Chapin, who co-founded WhyHunger in 1975.

“We are deeply honored to receive the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award and to stand alongside WhyHunger in their tireless fight to end hunger,” Benatar and Giraldo share. “Music has always been a powerful force for change, and we believe in using our voices not just to entertain, but to inspire action.”

They add, “WhyHunger’s mission aligns with our lifelong commitment to justice and equity, and we are proud to support their work in ensuring that nutritious food is a fundamental right for all.”

The pair will receive the honor at the annual Chapin Awards Gala on June 4 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Previous Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award honorees include Jason Mraz, Barbra Streisand, Jackson Browne, John Mellencamp, Pete Seeger and Judy Collins.

