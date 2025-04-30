Parking Alert

By Ann Kelly

Heads up if you’re going to the Rays games; the Country Thunder show set up outside Raymond James Stadium, will have the Rays’ general parking areas north of the stadium in Lots 1-4 closed for the Tuesday-Thursday games. Rays general parking will be in Lots 5-7 south of RayJay and shuttles will run from the north end of Lot 5 to the RayJay side of the pedestrian bridge (about a 10-minute walk) before and after the games.

Win or go home. The Lightning lost to the Florida Panthers 4-2 in game four of the NHL Playoffs in Sunrise. Game five is scheduled for tonight at Amalie Arena at 730 pm.

May the Fourth May the Fourth be with you. (wftv.com)

May the 4th be with you at the Star Wars Day Celebration at the historic Tampa Theatre. Catch the original trilogy of “Star Wars” films on Sunday for an inclusive ticket price for all films at$10, $7 members.

Great Scott! Now showing, it’s “Back to the Future The Musical” at The Straz through Sunday

WDUV @ Riverfest!

Riverfest will take over the Riverwalk this weekend and it’s a free event. See thetampariverwalk.com/events/riverfest.html for the lineup.

It’s never unusual for a fun show at Ruth Eckerd Hall this Thursday with Tom Jones at 7 pm. It’s SOLD OUT!

And oh yeah - Taxes are due Thursday.

