When we have a loved on diagnosed with Alzheimer’s we may feel like we’re losing them while they’re still with us. But that’s why the Alzheimer’s Association has worked so hard to raise fund to research, and to make sure that we all have as much information to live each day.

So you may have noticed things are bright and beautiful in Dunedin, as they “Paint Dunedin Purple” this week. There are plenty of events you can become a part of and get to know others who can lend more than a helping hand. They will open their hearts to you to let you know they’re ready to talk and help you out.

Check in for the full list of events and fun, and thanks so much in advance. Your support makes you What’s Good in Tampa Bay, and if you know another group who I should be talking about, let me know at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

The Dove Daily Update

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