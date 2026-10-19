Package and delivery scams spike as early holiday sales begin

PeopleFinders reports package and delivery scams surge during the holidays, exploiting consumers' expectations. Scammers use phishing emails and texts to steal personal info.

It's all become too easy: we browse for an item, put it in our cart, pay, and expect a package on our doorstep in a couple of days. Between early-bird deals and mega holiday sales, devices have become relentless traffic controllers for incoming parcels.

People have become so conditioned to seeing "Out for Delivery" alerts that tapping a tracking link has been embedded into their muscle memory. It's an automatic, mindless habit. But for scammers, this digital fatigue is a power.

By disguising fraudulent phishing links as routine shipping updates, cybercriminals are quietly and constantly hijacking shopping habits to turn peak sales season into peak identity theft season—especially now that the holidays are coming up.

Concerning? Very. Avoidable? Even more so. You can outsmart a scammer with research and awareness. PeopleFinders explains how these package scams operate, how to recognize the red flags, and proactive security steps to keep your personal information and holiday budget safe and sound.

Package and Delivery Scams: How Do They Operate?

Because private information is so easy to find online, cybercriminals keep finding clever ways to take advantage of users everywhere. Lately, scammers have used package and delivery scams to steal money, sensitive financial details, or personal information. They typically impersonate trusted courier services like FedEx, UPS, DHL, or the United States Postal Service (USPS).

During the holidays especially, scammers take advantage of the fact that most shoppers are expecting multiple shipments. A sudden delivery alert from a long, random email on your phone is their way to get to you—and it's easy to fall for it. Here's a look at scammers' tactics.

Common Types of Delivery Scams

Phishing and Smishing Alerts

Fraudulent emails (phishing) or text messages (smishing) claiming there's a problem with a pending order out for delivery. For example, a text that reads:

USPS Alert: Your package has been held at a warehouse due to an incomplete address. Update your details within 24 hours at [fake link], or your item will be returned.

Clicking that link leads to a spoofed portal designed to access your credit card accounts.

Brushing Scams

Online sellers send low-value physical packages to real addresses using stolen buyer info. Typically, these are cheap jewelry, trinkets, or fake seeds. This one takes a bit more work for scammers, but here's an example:

An unexpected parcel arrives from an unknown vendor. The sender uses your name and address to write verified, glowing reviews on marketplace sites to inflate their ratings artificially.

Mistaken Delivery Scams

A package is sent to your home, then the scammer contacts you claiming it was delivered to the wrong address by mistake. Then you receive an urgent email or text from the "seller" asking you to wire funds or buy gift cards to cover shipping fees and redirect it to the "real" owner. You're left holding the bill when the original purchase was made with a stolen credit card.

Actual Scope of the Delivery Scam Problem

Package-related fraud is one of the fastest-growing categories of consumer scams, rising steadily each year as digital consumerism expands. While delivery scams occur year-round, they spike dramatically between early October and January. Reports from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicate that text-based delivery scams jump sky-high during early holiday sales.

Why? The sheer volume of legitimate shipping notifications camouflages fraudsters. When a customer receives five real tracking messages a day, a fake message seems routine.

Imposter scams are the No. 1 fraud category, with over 850,000 complaints annually. Unsuspecting consumers report median losses exceeding $800 per scam incident, often stemming from stolen credit details or unauthorized bank transfers through malicious links. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also reveals that this year alone, over 200,000 imposter scams have been reported—and holidays are still coming up.

Red Flags and What to Do if You’ve Been Scammed

Recognizing warning signs can save you from a major financial headache. Here's what you should watch for:

Urgent demands for payment : Claims that a package will be abandoned unless you pay a small "redelivery fee."

: Claims that a package will be abandoned unless you pay a small "redelivery fee." Mismatched web addresses : Web links that use strange domains. For example, instead of "usps.com," you may receive it from a source like "usps-tracking-support-update.com."

: Web links that use strange domains. For example, instead of "usps.com," you may receive it from a source like "usps-tracking-support-update.com." Requests for personal information: Texts or emails asking you for your Social Security number, password, or credit card details to verify an address.

Steps to Take if You Think You’ve Been Scammed

If you suspect you've been scammed, it's best to act right away.

1. Contact your financial Institutions: Immediately report compromised cards, cancel bank accounts, and dispute unauthorized transactions.

2. Freeze your credit cards: Place a temporary freeze or fraud alert on your credit cards with Equifax or TransUnion to prevent identity theft.

3. Report fraud to authorities:

FTC : File a report at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.

: File a report at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov. FCC : Submit deceptive SMS texts and robocalls to the FCC Consumer Complaint Center.

: Submit deceptive SMS texts and robocalls to the FCC Consumer Complaint Center. USPS Inspection Service: You may also report postal imposter scams to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

How to Protect Yourself Against Package and Delivery Scams

You need a proactive defense strategy not only during the busy holiday shopping season, but year-round. Here are some tips on how to safeguard your personal details and wallet:

Go directly to the source

Never click on unfamiliar links in unsolicited emails or text messages. If you get a tracking alert, open a browser, log into your account directly on the retailer's website (i.e., Amazon or Target) and check your order details.

Verify unknown senders and sellers

If you're dealing with an unfamiliar online marketplace seller or receive texts from USPS with a long, gibberish email username, take time to verify who you are doing business with.

By running a reverse email search, name lookup, address check or an easy reverse phone search, you can confirm whether a contact is legitimate before responding. It takes a few minutes but may save you hours of negotiating with your bank.

Use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

You can protect your primary online shopping accounts with this extra security step so fraudsters cannot gain access even if they capture your login credentials.

Stay Vigilant This Season

The early holiday season is exciting. It should be a time of convenience, savings, and cheer—not financial stress. While scammers will keep on refining their fake delivery alerts, awareness remains your strongest shield.

Verify tracking alerts directly on official dashboards, watch for suspicious links, and validate unfamiliar contacts before taking any action—simple steps you can take so you can shop with peace of mind this coming season.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.