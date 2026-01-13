Over 50 years later, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ debuts on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

For the first time in over 50 years, Fleetwood Mac's ballad "Landslide" has landed on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Stevie Nicks-penned track appears on the band's 1975 self-titled album. It just debuted at #41 on the singles chart, thanks to its appearance in the series finale of Netflix's Stranger Things.

While this is the first time the original "Landslide" recording has made the Hot 100, a live version of the song, from Fleetwood Mac's 1997 album The Dance, peaked at #51 on the Hot 100 in 1998.

Although the original was never released as a single, "Landslide" has gone on to become an iconic track for the band and has been recorded by a whole host of artists, including The Chicks, whose cover peaked at #7 on the Hot 100. It's also been covered by Smashing Pumpkins, the cast of Glee and others.

"Landslide" is now Fleetwood Mac's 26th track to chart on the Hot 100, and their first debut since 2003's "Peacekeeper." They have now had a song debut on the singles chart in five different decades: the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s and 2020s. Other groups who have had debuts in at least five decades include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Santana and The Isley Brothers.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.