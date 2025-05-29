Outfits worn by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Cher, Elton John & more up for auction

Looking for that one-of-a-kind outfit for that special event? What about an ensemble previously worn by one of your favorite singers?

As part of Juliens Auctions' Music Icons sale, which runs May 30 to May 31, you could snap up items worn by Cher, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson and more.

There are multiple Cher outfits in the sale, including a costume and a Bob Mackie velvet ensemble, both from her show Cher, which ran from 1975 to 1976. There's also a Bob Mackie pink gown worn on 1973's The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

Five Janet Jackson tour costumes are on sale, from outings in 1993, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Lady Gaga has several outfits in the auction as well, including a 2019 prairie-style maxi dress with embroidered stars and rhinestones; a halter dress she wore in her role as Patrizia in the 2021 film House of Gucci; and a blue denim jacket and matching skirt that she wore to attend a Britney Spears show in Las Vegas in 2014.

A purple Rafael Cennamo dress that Taylor Swift wore on the cover of Bliss magazine in November 2012 is for sale, along with a copy of the magazine. Elton John's custom-made 1970s pink and blue suit is on the block, as are a pair of Versace black dress slacks that Elton wore onstage in 1990.

Clothing and jewelry from Karen Carpenter, Olivia Newton-John, Bette Midler, Dolly Parton and Amy Winehouse are also part of the auction, as are items from Stevie Nicks and the late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac. If you're not interested in clothing, signed drumsticks from Phil Collins are up for grabs.

Visit JuliensAuctions.com to register to bid.

