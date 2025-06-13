'Ordinary' 'Man': After record 12-week run, Sabrina Carpenter unseats Alex Warren at #1

It had to happen sometime: Alex Warren's "Ordinary" was #1 in the U.K. for a record 12 weeks, but he's just been dethroned by Sabrina Carpenter and her "Manchild."

The success of "Ordinary" made Alex the U.S. artist with the longest-running #1 single in U.K. chart history. Meanwhile, Sabrina now scores her fourth U.K. chart-topper in a little over a year. We'll have to wait until next week to see if "Manchild" will also knock "Ordinary" out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

When Sabrina released "Manchild," her fans and Alex's fans started feuding online over which song deserved to be #1. It apparently got so bad that Alex took to social platform X to speak out about it.

"Wait why is everyone so mean on here… music is music. I’m so blessed to be on the chart and I’m also so happy for all the wins in music," he wrote.

"'Manchild' is such a great record and I’m so honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as Sabrina. 'Ordinary' means so much to me and so many people and it’s totally ok if it doesn’t to you. I’m just happy to be here."

"Manchild" is the first single from Sabrina's new album, Man's Best Friend, due Aug. 29. "Ordinary" will be included on Alex's new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, due July 18.

