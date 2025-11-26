Ooh la la! Watch Christina Aguilera sing 'My Favorite Things' in Paris

Christina Aguilera has released a single and video of one of the performances in her upcoming Christmas holiday movie, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris.

In the video, Christina performs "My Favorite Things" in front of the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by an orchestra and dancers. She belts out the tune from The Sound of Music while wearing a sexy, strapless ivory satin corset-style bodysuit. The single is now available on all streaming platforms.

As previously reported, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris will screen exclusively in theaters on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. It marks the 25th anniversary of Christina's album My Kind of Christmas and captures Christina performing for 250 guests on a museum rooftop terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Tickets for the film are available via Fathom Entertainment.

