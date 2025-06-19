Ooh la la: Miley Cyrus sings in Paris for Spotify Billions Concert

Miley Cyrus' recent promotional appearances haven't featured that much singing, but she actually performed for an hour during her exclusive show in Paris June 18 as part of Spotify Billions Club Live concert series.

During the show, which will be released later this summer on Spotify, Miley sang some of the songs she's recorded that have racked up a billion streams on the platform. On Instagram, Miley posted pics of the event, which was held at the legendary Paris club Maxim's and according to Billboard, it marked her first performance in the City of Lights in over 10 years.

"Merci @spotify for honoring my place in the Billions Club with a live performance at the legendary Maxim's de Paris," she wrote. "To be apart [sic] of this club is a milestone I treasure deeply, because it all begins with just one. One song and one listener at a time. You all make up that billion. I love you." She ended with a French sentence which, translated, means, "You're everything for me."

According to Billboard, she expanded on that idea by telling the crowd, "Each of you are a piece of a billion, and without each of you, the billion doesn't even exist. That's how important and crucial you are to the success in my life. The confidence and goals that I have achieved [are] because of you and your support."

Miley's performance included a mashup of two of her biggest hits -- "The Climb" and "We Can't Stop" -- as well as "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers," "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and "Angels Like You." She also included three songs from her new album Something Beautiful: "End of the Word," "More to Lose" and "Easy Lover."

The one-hour set included a costume change, with Miley rocking two looks by Mugler.

