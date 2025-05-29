Only The Lonely

Loneliness declared an epidemic in America
By Ann Kelly

Loneliness is an epidemic. Sad to think about that, and it’s especially tough for our senior population.

So three Bay area mayors have come together with a new plan - The Tampa Bay Connections campaign. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector came together his week, and talked about the mental and physical implications of isolation.

Here’s on scary stat they shared - being alone for too long can be as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

Tampa Bay Thrives is part of this new initiative with new information here. Now go say hello to that neighbor you don’t know and make a friend, and let them know they’re not alone.

