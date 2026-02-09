One of Alex Warren's 'weird pinch-me' moments? Texting Jennifer Aniston

If you wondered how Alex Warren got Jennifer Aniston to appear in his tour announcement video as a judge, it's because he and the former Friends star are actually, well, friends.

Alex tells Billboard that "Jen," as he calls her, has been a pal of his "for a little while now," though he doesn't explain how they first met. "It's just been such a cool thing that she said yes to that," he adds.

Alex also shares that he wrote the script for the hilarious tour announcement, which finds him defending himself in court against Little Orphan Annie — she's upset that he wants to call his tour Little Orphan Alex. At the end, Max Greenfield comes into the courtroom and reveals that Annie is not actually an orphan because he's her father. Judge Aniston then rules in Alex's favor.

"I was so nervous for her to read my first script I've ever written. So, when she read it and she loved it, it was really reassuring," Alex says. "I was like, 'No, no, tell me the truth. Tell me you hate it.' And she loved it, and she didn't change anything. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world."

"I was just so thankful that she loved it and she wanted to be in it, and very thankful for her friendship," he adds. "So, it’s been cool. It’s a weird, pinch-me moment whenever I get a text from her, and it’ll say, like, 'A text from Jennifer Aniston,' and I’m like, “Holy f***!'”

At one point in the video, Jennifer mistakes Alex for Ed Sheeran, who's also a friend of his. Ed happens to be close with Jennifer's friend Courteney Cox, so maybe that's how they connected. Hey, who really understands the mechanics of celebrity friendship?

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.